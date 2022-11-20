Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, before the January transfer window. (Football London external-link )

Former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is expected to leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

The Reds wanted to sell the midfielder for £10m last summer but could not agree a deal with any other club. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona and the Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, says the La Liga club were responsible for leaking details of his contract to the media. (De Telegraaf, via Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will not sell West Ham and Leeds target Raphael Guerreiro, 28, before the Portugal international's contract runs out at the end of the season. (Bild - in German external-link )

Chelsea are concerned Romelu Lukaku's lack of match time at the World Cup could affect the 29-year-old Belgium striker's value when they try to sell him after his season-long loan at Inter Milan. Lukaku has been ruled out of his country's first two matches. (Evening Standard external-link )

World Cup player quiz Can you name these seven players?

Manchester United are close to handing Argentina Under-20 forward Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star) external-link

Former Manchester United boss Lous van Gaal, who is now manager of the Netherlands, says he wanted to sign Senegal and Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane, 30, during his time in charge at Old Trafford. (Metro) external-link

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, 35, turned down an offer from Gremio because the Uruguayan will join an MLS side, the Brazilian club's manager has said. (Bild - in German external-link )

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 33, is content to have rejected repeated approaches from Manchester United in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian external-link )

Dynamo Moscow and Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan's agent has called Chelsea's interest in the 19-year-old "a rather complex story". (Championat - in Russian external-link )

AC Milan are considering a loan move in January for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, and an approach next summer for the Blues' 21-year-old Albania forward Armando Broja. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Milan are also interested in Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26, after he impressed against them in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. (Calciomercato - in Italian external-link )

Mail back page