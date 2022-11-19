Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea will watch Everton and England's Jordan Pickford at the World Cup as owner Todd Boehly looks for a new goalkeeper. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United's teenage star Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a huge pay rise with the 18-year-old Argentina winger set to earn £50,000 per week. (Star) external-link

Chelsea are ready to step in if Manchester United follow through with their plan to sack Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Brighton and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining the south coast club. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa and Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, 25, who is a good friend of midfielder Raheem Sterling. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

The father of Brazilian starlet Endrick claims that only one European club have officially opened negotiations with Palmeiras over the 16-year-old forward even though he cannot move until he turns 18. (90Min) external-link

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 35, could join former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if he cannot win this World Cup with Argentina. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he left Borussia Dortmund earlier than planned to help the German club land Thomas Tuchel as his successor. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo's fallout with Manchester United is not a distraction for Portugal's World Cup campaign. (Guardian) external-link

Former Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that French forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, wanted to leave the club last summer to join Real Madrid. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Around 35 Manchester United scouts from across the globe have met in Manchester for a series of recruitment meetings to have a more joined-up approach to recruitment. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham with reports that rivals Real Madrid have an upper price limit for the 19-year-old England international. (Liverpool Echo via Sport) external-link

Leeds and Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich, 33, is increasingly frustrated at Elland Road and is set to leave the club in January. (Give Me Sport) external-link

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui wants to bring in his own recruitment team ahead of the January window. (Football Insider) external-link