Last updated on .From the section Gossip

A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey says the Reds are "in the hunt" for Bellingham. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his current deal makes the Blues Academy graduate one of the lowest-paid players in the squad. (Mail) external-link

Former Tottenham, Southampton and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says he would be "open to everything" when asked if he would be interested in becoming England manager. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Fulham, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal are interested in signing Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 31, from Arsenal in January. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa rejected the opportunity to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha before the 27-year-old joined Fulham. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, 35, has turned down the offer to join Brazilian side Gremio once his contract with Nacional in his native Uruguay expires. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Poland's national team were escorted by fighter jets on their way to Qatar for the World Cup. (Sky Sports) external-link

Argentina and Uruguay have each taken 900kg of meat to Qatar so players and staff can have a taste of home during the World Cup. (ESPN) external-link

Qataris want Fifa to reverse the decision to allow beer to be sold at all stadiums which will host World Cup matches. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Telegraph back page