Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Eden Hazard's admission that he may leave Real Madrid in January could be good news for Newcastle United, who have previously been linked with a move for the 31-year-old Belgium midfielder. (Express) external-link

Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied reports linking the Portuguese club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, saying a bid for the Manchester United and Portugal forward was never discussed. (RTP3, via Sun) external-link

A mural of Ronaldo was removed from the side of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium hours before his interview with Piers Morgan was aired on Wednesday. (Mirror) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, says he feels "lucky" not to have completed a transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Metro) external-link

Chelsea target Endrick, 16, has revealed he is preparing to move to a Champions League club and the Brazilian has been learning English. The Palmeiras striker is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs. (Gazzetta - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says his club were interested in signing Colombian forward Luis Diaz, 25, before he joined Liverpool from Porto. (Mundo Deportivo, via 90min) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, 19, whose contract runs out next summer and is currently on loan at Blackpool, is being tracked by Barcelona. (Calcio Mercato, via Express) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk want 100m euros (£87.75m) for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis, 41, who spent three years at Manchester City, has left a coaching role at Bayern Munich to become new head coach at River Plate. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

