Last updated on .From the section Sport

The Premier League will take a back seat for a few weeks while all eyes focus on the World Cup.

It has been an explosive opening three months of the season, with Arsenal leading the way at the top of the table and Erling Haaland topping the scoring charts.

The Question of Sport team have put together a quiz to test your memory from the opening block of fixtures. But how much can you remember?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The latest episodes of Question of Sport are available to view on BBC iPlayer, including a World Cup special that sees England take on Wales.