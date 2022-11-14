Close menu

Wednesday's gossip: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Pavard, Skriniar, Kroos

From the section Gossip

Manchester United are planning on replacing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, with 23-year-old Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror)external-link

United boss Erik ten Hag says Ronaldo should not play for Manchester United again following his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. (ESPNexternal-link)

Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard, 26, has said he would be open to joining AC Milan from Bayern Munich despite the France defender being heavily linked with the Red Devils. (Football Italiaexternal-link)

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in signing Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, with Inter Milan hoping the 27-year-old will sign a new deal. (90minexternal-link)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the Spanish giants will not be able to sign any players in January unless La Liga change. (Football Espana)external-link

Manchester City could make a move for Germany midfielder Tony Kroos but Real Madrid are hopeful that the 33-year-old will renew his contract. (Sportexternal-link)

Leicester, Everton and Brighton are all interested in signing Lens and France goalkeeper Brice Samba, 28. (90minexternal-link)

Liverpool's former England youth international midfielder Fabio Carvalho, 20, has quit Portugal Under-21s by text message. (Mirror)external-link

West Ham have told manager David Moyes that his job is safe for now after his side lost their ninth game of the season on Saturday. (90minexternal-link)

Brighton are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine central defender Mykola Matviyenko, 26. (Sky Sportsexternal-link)

