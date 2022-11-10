Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian)
Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham and former club Manchester United, wants to leave Barcelona on a free transfer in January. (Mundo Deportivo via Express)
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, says he wants to write his name in the history books of home city club Paris St-Germain rather than move abroad to win the Champions League. (Sports Illustrated)
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he wants Portugal striker Joao Felix to stay at the club, despite the 23-year-old being linked with Paris St-Germain. (Fichajes)
Chelsea have hosted 16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick and his family at their training ground as they try to beat Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid to the Brazilian's signing. (Mail)
Arsenal are planning moves for Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, and 21-year-old midfielder Danilo, who plays for Brazil and Palmerias, in January. (90 Min)
Newcastle United are planning a move for 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has also been linked with Arsenal. (Football Insider)
Newcastle United will listen to offers for left-sided Scottish winger Matt Ritchie in January, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe giving the green light to the club letting the 33-year-old leave. (Football Insider)
Bournemouth are exploring a move for former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, 67, to take over as permanent manager following the sacking of Scott Parker in August. (Athletic - subscription required)
Wayne Rooney says Roy Keane would not have accepted the sort of behaviour he has defended from 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo at former club Manchester United this season. (Talksport)
