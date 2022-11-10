Close menu

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are confident they can keep 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the current season, despite interest from several major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min)external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix and the French champions could try to sign the 23-year-old Portugal international on loan during January. (Le Parisien, via Marca)external-link

Southampton will pay Championship side Luton Town more than £4m in compensation for manager Nathan Jones, who was announced as Saints' replacement for the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Thursday. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Aston Villa will target an 'A-list' forward in the January transfer window, while Villarreal's Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, is also of interest to recently-appointed manager Unai Emery. (Football Insider)external-link

Roma will turn their attention to Barcelona's Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, with Portugal's Diogo Dalot, 23, now a key part of Manchester United's plans. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Barcelona could allow the Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, to leave in the January transfer window. (Caught Offside)external-link

Tottenham will prioritise a right-sided wing-back and a back-up striker in the January transfer window. (90min)external-link

Senegal will use witch doctors in an attempt to help Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, 30, recover from injury in time for the World Cup. (Mail)external-link

Canada defender Alphonso Davies believes he will be fit for the World Cup after the 22-year-old suffered a hamstring strain playing for Bayern Munich against Hertha Belin last Saturday. (Mail)external-link

Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, will see a specialist to find out the extent of his dislocated shoulder issue. (Guardian) external-link

Former defender Gerard Pique says he will run for the Barcelona presidency after focusing on his other business ventures following his retirement from football this week. (ESPN)external-link

