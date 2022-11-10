Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident they can keep 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the current season, despite interest from several major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min)
Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix and the French champions could try to sign the 23-year-old Portugal international on loan during January. (Le Parisien, via Marca)
Southampton will pay Championship side Luton Town more than £4m in compensation for manager Nathan Jones, who was announced as Saints' replacement for the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Thursday. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Aston Villa will target an 'A-list' forward in the January transfer window, while Villarreal's Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, is also of interest to recently-appointed manager Unai Emery. (Football Insider)
Roma will turn their attention to Barcelona's Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, with Portugal's Diogo Dalot, 23, now a key part of Manchester United's plans. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Barcelona could allow the Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, to leave in the January transfer window. (Caught Offside)
Tottenham will prioritise a right-sided wing-back and a back-up striker in the January transfer window. (90min)
Senegal will use witch doctors in an attempt to help Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, 30, recover from injury in time for the World Cup. (Mail)
Canada defender Alphonso Davies believes he will be fit for the World Cup after the 22-year-old suffered a hamstring strain playing for Bayern Munich against Hertha Belin last Saturday. (Mail)
Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, will see a specialist to find out the extent of his dislocated shoulder issue. (Guardian)
Former defender Gerard Pique says he will run for the Barcelona presidency after focusing on his other business ventures following his retirement from football this week. (ESPN)
