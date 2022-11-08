Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for the Brazilian's signature. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo Deportivo - via Sport Witness) external-link

Tottenham are looking to replace 35-year-old France goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris next summer. (TeamTalk) external-link

Spurs are keen on Sporting Lisbon's English midfielder Marcus Edwards, 23, who came through the youth ranks at the London club. (Record - via Sport Witness) external-link

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has ruled itself out of the running to buy Liverpool as the business empire no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team. (Telegraph) external-link

Dubai International Capital are interested in a move to buy the Reds despite failing to finalise a deal when trying to buy the club in 2007. (Arabian Business) external-link

Meanwhile, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor has claimed via his social media that he has requested information about buying Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen on bringing Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw to Goodison Park but the 27-year-old is hoping for a contract extension at Old Trafford. (Football Transfers) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, is understood to have held "positive talks" over a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano via Mail) external-link

Manchester United have scouted Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz though a host of Premier League clubs are interested in a January move for the 23-year-old. (90Min) external-link

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, 28, will demand to leave the club in January, with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham monitoring the Dutch international's situation. (Mundo Deportivo - via Express) external-link

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to look at Midtjylland's Danish winger Gustav Isaksen, 21, with a view to a January transfer. (Ekstra Bladset via Express) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says not signing Son Heung-min when he was Borussia Dortmund manager is "one of the big mistakes in my life". (Star) external-link

Leeds' Scottish midfielder Stuart McKinstry, 20, is wanted by Burnley. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds are at the front of a queue of clubs chasing Birmingham's English midfielder George Hall, 19. (Mail) external-link

Former Southampton striker Charlie Austin says the club's sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was "quick to throw the team under the bus". (Talksport - via Mirror) external-link

