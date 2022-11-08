Wednesday's gossip: Endrick, Carrasco, Shaw, Lloris, Mudryk, Diaz, Isaksen
Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for the Brazilian's signature. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo Deportivo - via Sport Witness)
Tottenham are looking to replace 35-year-old France goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris next summer. (TeamTalk)
Spurs are keen on Sporting Lisbon's English midfielder Marcus Edwards, 23, who came through the youth ranks at the London club. (Record - via Sport Witness)
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has ruled itself out of the running to buy Liverpool as the business empire no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team. (Telegraph)
Dubai International Capital are interested in a move to buy the Reds despite failing to finalise a deal when trying to buy the club in 2007. (Arabian Business)
Meanwhile, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor has claimed via his social media that he has requested information about buying Liverpool. (Mail)
Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen on bringing Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw to Goodison Park but the 27-year-old is hoping for a contract extension at Old Trafford. (Football Transfers)
Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, is understood to have held "positive talks" over a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano via Mail)
Manchester United have scouted Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz though a host of Premier League clubs are interested in a January move for the 23-year-old. (90Min)
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, 28, will demand to leave the club in January, with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham monitoring the Dutch international's situation. (Mundo Deportivo - via Express)
Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to look at Midtjylland's Danish winger Gustav Isaksen, 21, with a view to a January transfer. (Ekstra Bladset via Express)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says not signing Son Heung-min when he was Borussia Dortmund manager is "one of the big mistakes in my life". (Star)
Leeds' Scottish midfielder Stuart McKinstry, 20, is wanted by Burnley. (Football Insider)
Leeds are at the front of a queue of clubs chasing Birmingham's English midfielder George Hall, 19. (Mail)
Former Southampton striker Charlie Austin says the club's sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was "quick to throw the team under the bus". (Talksport - via Mirror)
