Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund for £87m as a parting gift before their sale of the club. (Marca, via FourFourTwo) external-link

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Bellingham, while Chelsea are not one of the sides he wants to join. (TeamTalk) external-link

FSG will make a significant profit on their investment, but Liverpool's valuation is less than the price Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea for earlier this year. (Star) external-link

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is among those who could purchase Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is set to become the new manager at Southampton after the Premier League club sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are admirers of Brentford boss Thomas Frank and also discussed River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo. (Guardian) external-link

More than half the Premier League had representatives watching Ajax against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, with PSV's Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, among those in action. (90min) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, have been boosted because of ongoing complications in the player's contract extension negotiations. (Sky Italy, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are considering a move for Lille's 22-year-old Canada striker Jonathan David. (GiveMeSport, via TeamTalk) external-link

Premier League leaders Arsenal are prepared to spend in the January transfer window to maintain their title challenge. (90min) external-link

Manchester United want to sign Bayern Munich and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January but the 33-year-old wants to stay at the Bundesliga club. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Brentford first-team analyst and set-piece specialist Jack Wilson is leaving the Bees to join Premier League champions Manchester City. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link