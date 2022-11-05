Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record) external-link .

Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says everyone at the club is behind manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst despite a bumpy start to the season (Herald) external-link .

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou launched a scathing attack on the way VAR is being used in Scottish football after becoming frustrated with lengthy delays during his side's 4-2 win over Dundee United (Scotsman) external-link .

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has described Kyogo's pivotal goal for Celtic as "unacceptable" after his side's performance at Parkhead was undone by a defensive lapse (Courier) external-link .

Celtic have agreed a deal with bookmaker William Hill to operate in-stadium betting facilities at Celtic Park (Football Insider) external-link .