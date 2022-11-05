Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea and Manchester City will compete for the signing of AC Milan's Portugal striker Rafael Leao, 23, with bids expected to be in the region of £105m. (Tutto Mercato via Mail) external-link

But AC Milan are eager to re-open contract talks with Leao, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2024. (Calciomercato) external-link

Real Madrid are concerned that Liverpool's approach to Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has "complicated" their bid to make him their main summer signing. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Real Madrid have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign a pre-contract agreement with Palmeiras striker Endrick. The 16-year-old Brazilian, dubbed the "new Neymar", can leave the club for £52m when he turns 18. (Fabrizio Romano via Sun) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, but the RB Salzburg player has a pre-contract agreement with sister club RB Leipzig. (Telegraph) external-link

Erik ten Hag is also interested in tempting Juventus's Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, 22, to Old Trafford. (Sun) external-link

Italy midfielder Jorginho wants £12m-a-year - double his current salary - to stay at Chelsea. His current contract runs out in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

USA midfielder Yunus Musah, 19, is impressing at Valencia but remains open to one day returning to Arsenal. The teenager was released by the North London club after spending seven years at their academy. (CBS Sports via Mirror) external-link

Villareal's Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 25, tops new Aston Villa manager Unai Emery's list of transfer targets. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Vitoria Guimaraes' £26m-rated Italian defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba, 20, but face stiff opposition from Serie A's Atalanta and La Liga side Villareal. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona's Spain left-back Jordi Alba, 33, is not in manager Xavi's plans and could be set to move to Serie A leaders Napoli. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal were flooded with tweets telling them to sign transfer target Youri Tielemans after Leicester's 25-year-old Belgian midfielder scored a stunning goal against Everton. (Express) external-link

