Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says doing better in European football should be his old club's ambition - not just being better than Rangers(Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers were diabolical in the Champions League but the suggestion Celtic's campaign was a hard luck story is nonsense, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd (Scottish Sun). external-link

Celtic have been told it would cost £100m to rebuild the main stand at Celtic Park, chief executive Michael Nicholson revealed at the club's AGM (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has slammed the decision to award Aberdeen a penalty after a VAR check, saying officials "want to play because they've got a new toy" (Scotsman) external-link .

And Johnson has confirmed that Martin Boyle will be fit enough for the World Cup, but says his chances of appearing for Hibs before that are only 50-50 (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Striker Antonio Colak is aiming to emulate the success of Rangers hero Dado Prso as he awaits news on whether he'll make the Croatia squad for the World Cup later this month. (Herald) external-link .

Dundee United defender Aziz Behich expects Celtic to try to "suffocate" his side at Celtic Park on Saturday, having played under Ange Postecoglou with the Australia national side (Courier) external-link .