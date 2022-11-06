Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's job is hanging by a thread after Rangers lost 2-1 to St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd fears for Van Bronckhorst's job after the defeat in Perth. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers fans waited outside McDiarmid Park to vent their frustrations towards captain James Tavernier after their side fell to the shock defeat. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic will sign Japan defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, for free as the Vissel Kobe centre-back's contract runs out on 31 January of next year. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Right-back Anthony Ralston says Celtic's players relish manager Ange Postecoglou's fierce drive to push the club even higher. (The Herald) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson remains a fan of VAR but says it is only as good as the men charged with implementing it after the system did not overturn Jorge Grant's red card against Motherwell. (The Scotsman) external-link

Marian Shved has again criticised former Celtic boss Neil Lennon's coaching methods as the winger reflected on his disappointing spell with the club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is hopeful of securing a place in the Australia World Cup squad after praise from his former national team boss Postecoglou. (The Scotsman) external-link

Defender Chris Cadden says Hibs "need to be better at defending the box" after the 4-1 defeat against Aberdeen on Friday. (The Scotsman) external-link

Japan legend Keiji Tamada believes his country were right to leave Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi out of their World Cup squad because he doesn't fit into their system. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes in Jayden Richardson and will retain faith in the young right-back. (Press and Journal) external-link

St Johnstone are "in a great place" after beating Rangers but boss Callum Davidson wants more victories before the World Cup break. (The Courier) external-link

