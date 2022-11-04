Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) external-link

Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian's Nohan Kenneh says team-mate Ryan Porteous will handle the heat he is likely to face in the Scottish Premiership game at Pittodrie following Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's comments about the Scotland defender in September. (The Scotsman) external-link

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says he told Celtic scouts to sign Andrew Robertson after the Netherlands centre-back was impressed by the left-back when the Scotland captain was playing for former club Dundee United. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Defender James Sands admits Rangers players were surprised by the gulf between the Europa League and the Champions League and that the Ibrox club "missed a step" by being drawn against three of the continent's leading teams. (Scotsman) external-link

Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson believes the quality of opposition in Rangers' group means Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are not the worst team to have played in the Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian striker Martin Boyle, 29, has been told he will be fit for Australia's World Cup campaign despite being injured against St Mirren last Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United manager Liam Fox has challenged Dylan Levitt to showcase his "bravery, quality and personality" on a more consistent basis. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron says his main focus is regaining match sharpness after an injury lay-off - and not the Dons' contract offer. (Press and Journal) external-link

Hearts earned about £3.5m from their Europa Conference League campaign. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes the high-profile match against Rangers helps David Wotherspoon and Ryan McGowan catch the eye of their respective national managers prior to World Cup squad selection. (The Courier) external-link

