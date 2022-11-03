Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times) external-link

Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from their Champions League experiences this season. (Sun) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale has hit back at Celtic counterpart Postecolgou over criticism of the West Lothian club's plastic pitch, insisting it "can be an easy rationale" to blame the surface when a player gets injured. (Sun) external-link

Hibs winger Harry McKirdy was simply "fishing for compliments and a bit of love" with social media remarks about return to former club Swindon, says head coach Lee Johnson. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Johnson has urged Ryan Porteous to show his class and handle the hostile crowd when Hibs visit Pittodrie on Friday to face Aberdeen, whose manager Jim Goodwin is serving a three-game ban after accusing the defender of conning referees. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has urged Under-16s striker Lewis Pirie - who is reportedly on the radar of Everton, Leeds, Brighton and Fulham - to ignore Premier League interest and sign pro forms at Pittodrie early next year. (Press & Journal) external-link

Goodwin reckons the battle for third place in the Premiership will be a three-way fight between Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone have opened talks over a new contract with striker Stevie May, whose deal expires at the end of the season. (Courier) external-link