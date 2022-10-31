Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, Saliba, de Jong, Tielemans
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider)
Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of the year to fend off interest. The England forward, 25, will be free to open talks with foreign clubs in January unless he signs a new deal or a one-year option clause in his contract is activated. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United are interested in signing England right-back Max Aarons, 22, from Norwich to challenge Portugal international Diogo Dalot, 23, with Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch 21-year-old Jeremie Frimpong another option. (Sun)
Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to watch Palmeiras and Brazil midfielder Danilo last week, with the Gunners interested in bringing the 21-year-old in in January. (Sun)
Arsenal are also reportedly in talks with Uruguay winger Facundo Torres, 22, from Orlando City. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are still interested in signing PSV winger Cody Gakpo, 23, with the Dutchman having come close to signing for the Red Devils in the summer. (GiveMeSport)
Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal defender Nelson Semedo, 28, to replace their injured England international Reece James, 22. (Express)
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is keen to sign Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, 26, who is valued at around £17.2m by Shakhtar Donetsk. (Athletic - subscription required)
Flamengo's Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes says Liverpool are a team he would play for, although Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old. (ESPN - in Portuguese)
West Ham are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones, with the 23-year-old England wing-back also attracting interest from Crystal Palace. (GiveMeSport)
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at the Catalan club despite ongoing interest from Manchester United in the 25-year-old. (Sport)
Juventus want to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, from Lazio and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, from Inter Milan in an attempt to get Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to return to the club. (Calciomercato)
Arsenal have offered France defender William Saliba, 21, a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
Leicester are not thinking about selling Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans in January amid reports Arsenal are still interested in signing the 25-year-old. (90min)
