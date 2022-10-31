Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of the year to fend off interest. The England forward, 25, will be free to open talks with foreign clubs in January unless he signs a new deal or a one-year option clause in his contract is activated. (Daily Mail) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing England right-back Max Aarons, 22, from Norwich to challenge Portugal international Diogo Dalot, 23, with Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch 21-year-old Jeremie Frimpong another option. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to watch Palmeiras and Brazil midfielder Danilo last week, with the Gunners interested in bringing the 21-year-old in in January. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are also reportedly in talks with Uruguay winger Facundo Torres, 22, from Orlando City. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are still interested in signing PSV winger Cody Gakpo, 23, with the Dutchman having come close to signing for the Red Devils in the summer. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal defender Nelson Semedo, 28, to replace their injured England international Reece James, 22. (Express) external-link

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is keen to sign Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, 26, who is valued at around £17.2m by Shakhtar Donetsk. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Flamengo's Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes says Liverpool are a team he would play for, although Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old. (ESPN - in Portuguese) external-link

West Ham are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones, with the 23-year-old England wing-back also attracting interest from Crystal Palace. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at the Catalan club despite ongoing interest from Manchester United in the 25-year-old. (Sport) external-link

Juventus want to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, from Lazio and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, from Inter Milan in an attempt to get Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to return to the club. (Calciomercato) external-link

Arsenal have offered France defender William Saliba, 21, a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leicester are not thinking about selling Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans in January amid reports Arsenal are still interested in signing the 25-year-old. (90min) external-link

