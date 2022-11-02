Close menu

Wednesday's Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, St Johnstone, Aberdeen

Last updated on

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his January transfer window plan is in full swing to strengthen his squad. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

And the Celtic boss says Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate's World Cup snub with Japan will only spur them on for the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has said his old side's dismal Champions League showing was "unacceptable". (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Ajax having a longer run up to Tuesday's final group fixture was a factor in the Dutch side's 3-1 victory. (Glasgow Timesexternal-link)

Forgotten Scotland forward Ryan Gauld admits "never say never" about question of playing for Canada after starring for Vancouver Whitecaps. (The Scotsmanexternal-link)

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy could face former club Rangers this weekend after receiving good news over a knee injury. (The Courierexternal-link)

Aberdeen's heavy defeat at Ibrox on Saturday will not derail the Pittodrie club's recent upturn in form, says boss Jim Goodwin. (Aberdeen Evening Expressexternal-link)

