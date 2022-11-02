Wednesday's Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, St Johnstone, Aberdeen
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his January transfer window plan is in full swing to strengthen his squad. (Daily Record)
And the Celtic boss says Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate's World Cup snub with Japan will only spur them on for the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has said his old side's dismal Champions League showing was "unacceptable". (Daily Record)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Ajax having a longer run up to Tuesday's final group fixture was a factor in the Dutch side's 3-1 victory. (Glasgow Times)
Forgotten Scotland forward Ryan Gauld admits "never say never" about question of playing for Canada after starring for Vancouver Whitecaps. (The Scotsman)
St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy could face former club Rangers this weekend after receiving good news over a knee injury. (The Courier)
Aberdeen's heavy defeat at Ibrox on Saturday will not derail the Pittodrie club's recent upturn in form, says boss Jim Goodwin. (Aberdeen Evening Express)
