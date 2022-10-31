Last updated on .From the section Sport

Here are some of the best stories of black trailblazers - selected to mark the end of Black History Month 2022.

Vieira - the only black manager in the Premier League

The Football News Show: 'We have to give opportunities to people of colour' - Vieira

Trailblazing female referee Patsy Andrews

'Football should be for all' - Patsy Andrews' story

The team that brings women together to promote integration

Comfort Angels: The team bringing women together from across the globe

The first black player to be called up for England

'He was a pioneer' - The Jack Leslie story

Meet Manchester United's 'Denzel Washington' helping future stars

Marcus Rashford is my hero - Man Utd academy's Tony Whelan

READ MORE: Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

The sporting icons who inspired Crystal Palace's Chris Richards

Football Focus: Which heroes inspired Richards to achieve his Premier League dream

