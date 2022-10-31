Black History Month: Best black trailblazer stories from BBC Sport
Last updated on .From the section Sport
Here are some of the best stories of black trailblazers - selected to mark the end of Black History Month 2022.
Vieira - the only black manager in the Premier League
- Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
- Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
- Decrease in diverse senior management hires in English football - FA report
- WATCH: Why so few black managers in the Premier League?
Trailblazing female referee Patsy Andrews
The team that brings women together to promote integration
The first black player to be called up for England
Meet Manchester United's 'Denzel Washington' helping future stars
READ MORE: Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
The sporting icons who inspired Crystal Palace's Chris Richards
Other stories from this month...
- Read: Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid
- Read: Rugby League World Cup: Jamaica's 'pioneering team' competing at first tournament
- Watch: Train Like A Pro: Tackles and high balls with Jamaica's Rugby League World Cup team
- Listen: 5 Live Rugby League World Cup Podcast: All About Jamaica - history makers