Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane, 29, has put contract talks with Spurs on hold until after the World Cup. Spurs are also keen to tie Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, and England defender Eric Dier, 28, to new deals. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Kane is a target for Bayern Munich, who have missed Robert Lewandowski's goals since the 34-year-old Poland forward joined Barcelona in the summer. (Express) external-link

Juventus want to appoint Tottenham's Italian boss Antonio Conte for the start of the 2023-24 season after the 36-time Italian champions were eliminated from the Champions League. Conte's deal runs until the end of the season and there is then the option on Spurs' side to extend for another year. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in 18-year-old Brazilian winger Eguinaldo who plays in Brazil's second tier for Vasco da Gama. A £26m release clause has been inserted into the player's contract. (Chronicle) external-link

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has denied contract talks are taking place between the club and their 28-year-old Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, stating they are in a busy period of games and any discussions will take place at a later date. (Sky Sports external-link )

Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 26, will remain on loan at Liverpool for the rest of the season despite suffering a serious thigh injury. Melo has played just 13 minutes for the Reds since joining in September. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are in talks about a new long-term deal for their highly-rated 18-year-old Argentina Under-20 winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Manchester United keeper David de Gea, 31, will not go to the World Cup in Qatar after reportedly being left off Spain's 55-man provisional squad list. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea's Jorginho will hold off on making a decision on a move away from Stamford Bridge until he has heard an offer from Barcelona. The Italy midfielder, 30, has attracted interest from the Catalan side and would be available on a free at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

Leeds are set to revive their interest in PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, who they wanted in the summer. Gakpo played a key role as PSV beat Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday. (Express) external-link

Valencia and Inter Milan could move for Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, in January. (Todofichajes.com - in Spanish) external-link

Winger Angel di Maria has denied rumours he is about to quit Juventus as they struggle this season. The Argentina international, 34, joined the Italian side in July. (Angel di Maria on Instagram) external-link

Brighton are confident of signing highly-rated Argentine midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, 17, from Rosario Central. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

