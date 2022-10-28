Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi back to the Spanish club in January but any move for the 35-year-old Argentine international has a number of obstacles ahead. (Sport) external-link

Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 club. (Ben Jacobs) external-link

Sporting Lisbon are ready to propose a deal to Manchester United to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, for a second time. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's deal with Chelsea runs out next summer and the 31-year-old France international is a leading target for Barcelona as the Nou Camp club look to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

Ajax and Mexico defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, says he was "disappointed" a move to Chelsea in the summer did not materialise after the Blues made a late bid for him. (ESPN, via 90 Min) external-link

Barcelona are hoping to sell Dutch forward Memphis Depay in January, with Italian club Juventus interested in the 28-year-old. (Sport) external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, is not happy with his lack of first-team football at Barcelona and wants to return to Serie A in Italy, where he played for AC Milan. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are preparing to offer Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, a new five-year deal on improved terms. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton are prepared to sell Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but want £85m for the 20-year-old, who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Brighton and Everton are interested in Monaco's 25-year-old Brazilian left-back Caio Henrique. (IG Esporte - in Portuguese) external-link

West Ham's English defender Craig Dawson, who almost joined Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, wants to leave the Hammers in January. The 32-year-old's current deal runs out next summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he has not made a decision yet about when he will return to management as he takes a break from the game. (Sportstar) external-link

