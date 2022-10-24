Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min)
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to keep Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of the season, however if the 37-year-old will not accept a reduced role he will be allowed to find a new club. (Athletic - subscription required)
Bayer Leverkusen's Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick, 26, Lille's Canada international Jonathan David, 22, and Lyon's French 26-year-old Moussa Dembele are Ten Hag's preferred options to replace Ronaldo. (Mirror)
Ronaldo is open to a return to Italy, with Napoli still keen on a deal following their interest in the summer. (Sun)
Chelsea will prioritise a move for AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao over a deal for Ronaldo. (CBS, via Mirror)
Paris St-Germain have doubts over their ability to continue paying France forward Kylian Mbappe's contract. The 23-year-old's current deal is worth £549m over three years - a quarter of the total team budget. (Sport - in Spanish, via Le Parisien)
PSG have denied those figures are correct. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who they signed for £12m in the summer. (Evening Standard)
The Blues are still interested in signing Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, from Dynamo Moscow. (Sport Express, via Metro)
Antonio Conte believes he will need three more transfer windows to improve the depth of Tottenham's squad. (Times - subscription required)
Real Madrid are set to offer an improved three-year deal to 26-year-old Spain forward Marco Asensio, who was linked with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham after turning down a previous offer. (Ser Deportivos via AS - in Spanish)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has dismissed suggestions he could make a move to the Premier League, amid reports linking him to jobs at Brighton and Leicester City. (Mail)
Liverpool will rival Manchester United for the signing of Benfica's 18-year-old Portuguese centre-back Antonio Silva. (O Jogo, via Team Talk)
