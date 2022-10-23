Close menu

Monday's gossip: Moukoko, Ndicka, Amorim, Conte, Kane, Rabiot

Gossip

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Sport, via Mail)external-link

Arsenal have cooled their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's French defender Evan Ndicka, 23, after handing a new deal to 24-year-old Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes. (Express)external-link

Aston Villa will have to pay 10m euros (£8.68m) to appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager. (Telegraph)external-link

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood says uncertainty over the future of current manager Antonio Conte is preventing England forward Harry Kane, 29, and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 30, from signing new deals. (Sky Sports, via Express)external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says Kane is "one of the best players in the world". (Talksport)external-link

Chelsea could offer Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in a player-plus-cash deal for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says he told Arsenal the Dutch club would not be selling 24-year-old Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, just weeks before he joined Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Leicester City legend Gary Lineker says the Foxes "struck gold again" with the £15m summer signing of 24-year-old Belgium defender Wout Faes. (Leicestershire Live)external-link

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, 29, could be fit to play for France at the World Cup as his hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared. (ESPN)external-link

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny, 25, says he rejected a new deal with the Toffees because he had to leave England to continue his development with Hertha Berlin last summer. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

