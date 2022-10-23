Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Sport, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal have cooled their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's French defender Evan Ndicka, 23, after handing a new deal to 24-year-old Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes. (Express) external-link

Aston Villa will have to pay 10m euros (£8.68m) to appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager. (Telegraph) external-link

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood says uncertainty over the future of current manager Antonio Conte is preventing England forward Harry Kane, 29, and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 30, from signing new deals. (Sky Sports, via Express) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says Kane is "one of the best players in the world". (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea could offer Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in a player-plus-cash deal for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says he told Arsenal the Dutch club would not be selling 24-year-old Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, just weeks before he joined Manchester United. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Leicester City legend Gary Lineker says the Foxes "struck gold again" with the £15m summer signing of 24-year-old Belgium defender Wout Faes. (Leicestershire Live) external-link

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, 29, could be fit to play for France at the World Cup as his hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared. (ESPN) external-link

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny, 25, says he rejected a new deal with the Toffees because he had to leave England to continue his development with Hertha Berlin last summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link