Saturday's gossip: Dalot, Cristiano, Gerrard, Rosenior, Trossard, Bastoni
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror)
Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World)
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says "players have done a lot worse" at the club as he defends Ronaldo for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday. (Sky Sports, via Sun)
Manchester United have received no interest in Ronaldo despite making him available on a free transfer. (ESPN)
TV personality Piers Morgan says Ronaldo turned down a lucrative £130m offer to play in Saudi Arabia last summer. (Mail)
Former England striker Darren Bent says Steven Gerrard could be a contender to become the next England manager after being sacked by Aston Villa. (TalkSPORT)
West Brom have held talks with former Derby County boss Liam Rosenior over their vacant manager's position. (Sun)
Newcastle are prepared to spend £25m to sign Brighton's 27-year-old Belgian forward Leandro Trossard in January. (Talking Transfers, via Express)
Tottenham could be prepared to make a £43m bid for Inter Milan's 23-year-old Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni. (Inter Live, via HITC)
The agency which represents Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey say his summer move to Ajax from Rangers was better for hid "development", with Arsenal also interested in the 22-year-old. (OwnGoalNigeria, via Mirror)
