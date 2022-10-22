Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World) external-link

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says "players have done a lot worse" at the club as he defends Ronaldo for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday. (Sky Sports, via Sun) external-link

Manchester United have received no interest in Ronaldo despite making him available on a free transfer. (ESPN) external-link

TV personality Piers Morgan says Ronaldo turned down a lucrative £130m offer to play in Saudi Arabia last summer. (Mail) external-link

Former England striker Darren Bent says Steven Gerrard could be a contender to become the next England manager after being sacked by Aston Villa. (TalkSPORT) external-link

West Brom have held talks with former Derby County boss Liam Rosenior over their vacant manager's position. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are prepared to spend £25m to sign Brighton's 27-year-old Belgian forward Leandro Trossard in January. (Talking Transfers, via Express) external-link

Tottenham could be prepared to make a £43m bid for Inter Milan's 23-year-old Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni. (Inter Live, via HITC) external-link

The agency which represents Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey say his summer move to Ajax from Rangers was better for hid "development", with Arsenal also interested in the 22-year-old. (OwnGoalNigeria, via Mirror) external-link

