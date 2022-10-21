Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering releasing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer after the 37-year-old Portugal forward was dropped for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham on Wednesday. (The i) external-link

The Red Devils may make a January move for Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, as Ronaldo's replacement. (Deportes Cuatro - in Spanish) external-link

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is on Aston Villa's shortlist to succeed Steven Gerrard, but former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is not interested in the role. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also not interested in taking the manager's job at Villa Park. (Telegraph) external-link

Villa would have to pay a 30m euro (£26.3m) release clause to appoint Amorim, a world record fee for a manager. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's 23-year-old French defender Evan Ndicka. (Evening Standard) external-link

The agent of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, 22, has welcomed the possibility of the Norway international signing a new deal with the club. (90min) external-link

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to make a move for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January should the 25-year-old choose to leave Barcelona. (ESPN) external-link

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, could reject new contract talks with Crystal Palace as he looks to secure a free transfer move to a top-six club next summer. (The Five Podcast, via Mail) external-link

Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the progress of Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old Germany Under-21 forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, who admits he is attracted by the prospect of playing for the Spanish giants. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are considering a January move for Juventus' United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

