Chelsea are ready to allow Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions of pounds by selling him. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)
Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Blackburn and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Sun)
Alternatively, Sevilla are leading Everton, Leeds and Fulham in the race to sign Brereton Diaz in January. (Football Insider)
Arsenal could try to sign French left-sided centre-back Evan Ndicka, 23, from Eintracht Frankfurt in January. (Standard)
AC Milan are interested in Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are interested in Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Rocco Vata, 17. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star)
United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews)
Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21. (90min)
But Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, 27, is set to sign a new deal with Napoli, despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. (90min)
Arsenal were interested in signing Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 22, from Rangers in the summer - before he moved to Ajax. (Own Goal Nigeria)
