Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard)
AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express)
Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, and AC Milan's Leao could both sign new contracts with their Italian clubs despite interest from Chelsea. (Evening Standard)
Chelsea are interested in signing Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David, 22, in January. (Jeunes Footeux, via football.london)
Besiktas have dismissed a rumour circulating online that they are being forced to play Everton loanee Dele Alli, 26, after the English midfielder returned from a thigh injury. (Liverpool Echo)
A small group of Barcelona fans have gone to court over the transfer of Argentina forward Lionel Messi to Paris St-Germain in 2021. Lawyers appeared before a senior judge at the European court of justice to argue that the 35-year-old's move broke European laws on state aid. (Guardian)
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas says current Gunners and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, is not yet good enough for a move to Real Madrid. (TalkSPORT)
Meanwhile, Gunners technical director Edu is wanted by two other European clubs but the former Arsenal midfielder is "100% focused" on his role at the north London outfit. (Fabrizio Romano)
Juventus are interested in Atletico Madrid's 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
