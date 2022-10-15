Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are preparing to offer a club-record contract to Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Brighton and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, with the 27-year-old out of contract next summer. (Mirror) external-link

Everton's contract talks with England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon have stalled with the 21-year-old asking for about £100,000 a week. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sent scouts to watch Portugal forward Rafael Leao at AC Milan's game against Chelsea on Tuesday. Chelsea and Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £60m. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, who is also a Chelsea target. (Sun) external-link

Has Maddison failed his World Cup audition? Has Leicester's England hopeful failed final World Cup audition?

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain have enquired about Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 25.(Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong says Barcelona have put pressure on him to leave the club, with Manchester United trying to sign the 25-year-old in the summer. (Ziggo Sport, via Mail) external-link

Steven Gerrard has told Aston Villa to accept a permanent offer for 27-year-old Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore, who is on loan at Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Brentford are set to compete with Tottenham for Sunderland's English left-back Dennis Cirkin, 20. (Sun) external-link

Daily Express back page