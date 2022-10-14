Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) external-link

Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) external-link

Meanwhile, PSG are interested in signing Real Madrid's 20-year-old Spanish centre-back Rafa Marin. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto's 23-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa. (Diario de Noticias, via TeamTalk) external-link

Meanwhile, United will activate an extension in Diogo Dalot's contract to fend off interest from Barcelona in the 23-year-old Portugal defender. (ESPN, via Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United want to agree a new long-term contract with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, before the end of the season. (90min) external-link

Arsenal would be forced to pay more to sign Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, in January if his club Shakhtar Donestk progress in the Champions League. (Football.London) external-link

Tottenham plan to open contract talks with manager Antonio Conte next month. The 53-year-old Italian's current deal runs until the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix wants to leave the club in January due to his deteriorating relationship with manager Diego Simeone. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester United could be among the clubs ready to offer Felix a move away from Atletico Madrid. (A Bola via Express) external-link

The agent of Bologna's Austria forward Marko Arnautovic has claimed the 33-year-old turned down Manchester United, rather than the Premier League club pulling out of a deal. (Gianluca di Marzio via Sport Witness) external-link

Leicester City's Belgium defender Wout Faes, 24, says he turned down an offer to join Chelsea in the summer before deciding to move to the King Power Stadium. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have appointed a new head of recruitment, taking Joe Shields from fellow Premier League club Southampton. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City are among the clubs competing to sign 16-year-old Ireland centre-back Sam Curtis, who plays for St Patrick's Athletic. (Football Insider) external-link

