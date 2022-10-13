Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old Croatian, who was linked with Chelsea in the summer, last month extended his contract with Leipzig until 2027. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea expect to complete the signing of RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, before the start of the World Cup. (Bild via Metro) external-link

Chelsea are also prepared to pay Borussia Dortmund 100m euros (£86.3m) for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but the Bundesliga side want at least 120m euros (£103.6m). (Bild - in German) external-link

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says Manchester United will not sign the Italian club's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, for less than £105m, adding: "every month the price goes up". (Il Messaggero via Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain have strongly denied claims that they used a third party to launch a social media smear campaign against France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23. (Goal) external-link

Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, has said they both prioritise the 30-year-old staying at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of his contract. (Tuttomercatoweb via Football London) external-link

Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling Portugal forward Joao Felix in January despite the 22-year-old's frustration at playing a bit-part role in recent weeks. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate will offer his full support to Manchester United and Three Lions centre-back Harry Maguire before the World Cup in Qatar, despite the 29-year-old's struggles at club level. (Mirror) external-link

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe but would be attracted to take up a position at Molineux again. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are weighing up a potential move for Vasco de Gama's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18. (Mail) external-link

The Daily Telegraph sports section