Close menu

Thursday's gossip: Leao, Loftus-Cheek, Ake, Rodriguez, Vlachodimos, Toney

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Rafael Leao

AC Milan are preparing to open talks about a new deal with Portugal forward Rafael Leao and would like to get a deal sorted before the World Cup. Chelsea have been linked with the 23-year-old and are following the situation closely. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia)external-link

AC Milan are interested in 26-year-old Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose deal with the Blues runs until 2024. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Chelsea are close to a deal to appoint Southampton's head of senior recruitment Joe Shields as their director of recruitment. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester City have told a number of clubs - including Bayern Munich and Inter Milan - who have enquired about Dutch defender Nathan Ake that they will not be selling the 27-year-old in January. (90 Min)external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 24, before the January transfer window. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United have reportedly "intensified" their scouting of Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and are keen to sign the 28-year-old Greece international, who is also a target for Leicester City. (Sportime - in Greek) external-link

Brentford have opened talks about a new contract with 26-year-old England striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider)external-link

Leeds United are set to offer 25-year-old English midfielder Jack Harrison, who attracted interest from Newcastle United in the summer, a new, improved deal. (Football Insider)external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced negotiations with former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins, who recently failed to agree a deal to become Hull City boss, as the Molineux club look to appoint a successor to the sacked Bruno Lage. (Maisfutebol)external-link

Wolves have also interviewed ex-player and former Watford boss Rob Edwards for the post. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea and England right-back Reece James, 22, are both hopeful that the knee injury he suffered is not too serious following an initial assessment. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with reports linking Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, with a move to Juventus. (Football Italia)external-link

The back page of the Metro
The back page of the Metro
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport