Tuesday's gossip: Firmino, Martinelli, Van de Beek, Arthur, Toney, Iwobi, Kante
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool and Brazil 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish)
Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur)
Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, says he wants to sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal and is in talks about doubling his current wage of about £50,000 a week. (Times - subscription required)
Liverpool have no intention of triggering the option-to-buy clause in Arthur Melo's season-long loan deal from Juventus. The Brazil midfielder, 26, needs surgery on an injury sustained in training. (CBS Sports)
Brentford are set to hand striker Ivan Toney, 26, a new contract to fight off interest from Manchester United, Leeds, Newcastle and West Ham. (Mirror)
Everton have opened preliminary talks with Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, 26, over a new contract. (Football Insider)
France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, wants to stay at Chelsea despite being linked with Paris St-Germain. (Le10 Sport - in French)
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, could move to the Nou Camp on a free transfer next summer after his agent was seen in Barcelona. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Newcastle remain interested in Leicester and England playmaker James Maddison, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen's France forward Moussa Diaby, 23. (i News)
Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with Michael Carrick about becoming the club's manager. (Football Insider)
Chelsea have made fresh contact with ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards about filling that position at Stamford Bridge. (90min)
Tottenham are in talks with Google over naming rights for their stadium. (Athletic - subscription required)
Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, is set to make his debut in English football when Brentford's B team take on Crewe in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday. (Mirror)
Former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is an early frontrunner to become West Bromwich Albion manager after the club sacked Steve Bruce. (Mirror)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment