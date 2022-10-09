Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Conte
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph)
Inter Milan are set to launch another bid to try to tempt Netherlands centre-back Nathan Ake, 27 away from Manchester City. (Ekrem Konur on Twitter)
Arsenal have shown interest in signing Club Bruge's Spanish forward Ferran Jutgla, 23. (Totofichajes)
Chelsea are set to discuss Denis Zakaria's situation at the club, with the 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder failing to feature under new manager Graham Potter. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool could look to sign Rennes and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku, 21, in January, (Calciomercato - in Italian)
AC Milan are considering signing out-of-favour Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in January. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment