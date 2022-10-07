Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and Turkish wingers Kerem Akturkoglu, 23, and Yunus Akgun, 22. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain are considering moving for Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, next summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Manchester United are confident Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will stay at the club in January because of a lack of interest in the Portugal forward. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle United have held talks with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama over the potential signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who would be expected to cost £30m. (The i) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he accepts that English midfielder James Maddison's good form will lead to offers for the 25-year-old in January. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are set to appoint Christopher Vivell as the club's technical director after the German was sacked by RB Leipzig. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Napoli's Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 27, could end up at Manchester United or Everton next season, his former agent has suggested. (Mirror) external-link

Rafael Benitez and newly appointed Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso were among the names considered to replace Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest before the club decided to offer him a new contract. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham will pay Juventus £30.7m to sign Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 22, on a permanent deal. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu is confident the club could find a way to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back if they wanted to. (90min) external-link

David Beckham's son, Romeo, is training with Brentford's B team following the end of the Major League Soccer Next Pro season. (Guardian) external-link

Leicester are finalising a deal to sign Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Drągowski from Italian side Spezia in January. (Meczyki - in Polish) external-link

Atletico Madrid have signed a £17.5m deal to turn 31-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann's loan from Barcelona into a permanent transfer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Mirror back page