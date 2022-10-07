Saturday's gossip: Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Maddison, Messi, Lozano, Griezmann
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and Turkish wingers Kerem Akturkoglu, 23, and Yunus Akgun, 22. (Sun)
Paris St-Germain are considering moving for Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, next summer. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Manchester United are confident Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will stay at the club in January because of a lack of interest in the Portugal forward. (ESPN)
Newcastle United have held talks with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama over the potential signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who would be expected to cost £30m. (The i)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he accepts that English midfielder James Maddison's good form will lead to offers for the 25-year-old in January. (Mail)
Chelsea are set to appoint Christopher Vivell as the club's technical director after the German was sacked by RB Leipzig. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Napoli's Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 27, could end up at Manchester United or Everton next season, his former agent has suggested. (Mirror)
Rafael Benitez and newly appointed Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso were among the names considered to replace Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest before the club decided to offer him a new contract. (Mail)
Tottenham will pay Juventus £30.7m to sign Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 22, on a permanent deal. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu is confident the club could find a way to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back if they wanted to. (90min)
David Beckham's son, Romeo, is training with Brentford's B team following the end of the Major League Soccer Next Pro season. (Guardian)
Leicester are finalising a deal to sign Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Drągowski from Italian side Spezia in January. (Meczyki - in Polish)
Atletico Madrid have signed a £17.5m deal to turn 31-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann's loan from Barcelona into a permanent transfer. (Marca - in Spanish)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment