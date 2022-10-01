Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wolves boss Bruno Lage's future at the club is in doubt after their poor Premier League start continued with defeat by West Ham. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are hoping to move ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Express) external-link

Barcelona will rival the Gunners for the signature of Neves, too. (Sport) external-link

West Ham are competing with AC Milan to sign 23-year-old Club Bruges winger Noa Lang. (Calciomercato) external-link

Manchester City will increase striker Erling Haaland's wages after the 22-year-old's superb start to the season. (Star) external-link

Haaland's father Alf-Inge has said in a new documentary that he only sees his son playing at City for "three or four years". (Star) external-link

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, remains on Manchester United's transfer wish list. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle it out for 18-year-old Norwegian striker Andreas Schjelderup, who plays for Danish club Nordsjaelland and has been dubbed the next Erling Haaland. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, 20. (Teamtalk) external-link

Will slow starts cost Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have urged Borussia Dortmund midfielder and fellow England international Jude Bellingham to join them at Liverpool. (Football Insider) external-link

But Manchester United are also planning to pursue the 19-year-old again. (Express) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is not thinking about his future at the club despite his contract expiring at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona still owe Manchester City £46m for the transfer of forward Ferran Torres, 22. (Mail) external-link

Sunday's Express back page