Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star)
England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Newcastle United are ready to make a third bid for Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 25, after having offers of £40m and £45m turned down. (Times - subscription required)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, should join Manchester United when he leaves Borussia Dortmund, according to former Old Trafford goalkeeper Ben Foster. (Metro)
Liverpool, who have also been linked with Bellingham, have begun to target alternative midfielders and are looking at Benfica's 21-year-old Argentine player Enzo Fernandez. (Fichajes, via Teamtalk)
Chelsea will not lower their asking price of £31m for American winger Christian Pulisic as Juventus show interest in signing the 24-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Express)
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have claimed Manchester United's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, was interested in joining them in the summer. (Mirror)
Eintracht Frankfurt's Danish playmaker Jesper Lindstrom, 22, has reacted to reports linking him with a move to Arsenal, saying it is "great clubs like them are watching me". (Tipsbladet via Express)
Leeds are due to open contract talks with England winger Jack Harrison, who was the subject of a reported £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer. The 25-year-old midfielder's current deal runs out in the summer of 2024. (Football Insider)
Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the England manager's job, was at Wembley to watch their 3-3 draw with Germany. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea have sacked head physio Thierry Laurent, the fourth member of the backroom team to leave Stamford Bridge in the past week. (Mail)
Newcastle are monitoring Brazilian 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos, who plays for Vasco da Gama. (Fabrizio Romano)
