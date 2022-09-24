Glenurquhart v Skye Camanachd

Newtonmore dropped out of the Premiership title race after losing 1-0 away to Oban Camanachd, while leaders Kingussie beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-0 at the Dell.

Kilmallie grabbed a slender but unexpected relegation lifeline with a 2-1 home win over Kyles. Fort William did their survival hopes no favours with a 3-0 defeat by Lovat at An Aird.

The three contenders for two promotion spots in the National Division all won their games. Leaders Beauly defeated Strathglass 4-0 away, Skye beat Glenurquhart 3-1 in Drumnadrochit and Inveraray eclipsed Oban Celtic 6-0 at the Winterton.

Only five minutes remained when Louie MacFarlane grabbed Oban Camanachd's goal at Mossfield Park against Newtonmore.

Roddy Young, Ryan Borthwick and James Hutchison made it 3-0 for Kingussie at half-time and Borthwick added their fourth.

A first half double from Fraser Heath and one from Greg Matheson in the second ensured that Lovat remain along with Kinlochshiel as the only sides who can deprive Kingussie of a clean sweep of all four major honours.

At Kilmallie, Roddy MacDonald gave Kyles an early breakthrough, but Calum MacDougall and Martyn Cameron struck on either side of half-time to give bottom side Kilmallie just their second league win of the season.

With one game to play, Kilmallie still trail Fort and Mid Argyll by a point and have played respectively one and four more than their relegation rivals.

A Callum Flynn double spearheaded Beauly's victory over Strathglass at Cannich, as did two from Inveraray's Fraser Watt in their defeat of Oban Celtic. However, Skye's Ross Gordon went one better and scored all three against Glenurquhart.

Beauly, with two to play, are two points clear of Skye - who have a game in hand - and six ahead of Inveraray who have two. However, with a number of head to heads still remaining, this title and promotion race is far from over.