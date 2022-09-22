Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City intend to give under-pressure manager Brendan Rodgers more time to turn things around at the Premier League's bottom-placed club. However, the reception he receives from fans at the home game against Nottingham Forest could be key to the Northern Irishman's future at the club. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Contract talks between Everton and Anthony Gordon are "progressing well" as the 21-year-old forward, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, looks forward to a "substantial" pay increase. (inews - subscription required) external-link

Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at French club Nice. (Evening Standard) external-link

Former Bournemouth boss and England midfielder Scott Parker, 41, has emerged as a potential candidate to take over at Nice. (Foot Mercato via Sun) external-link

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 35, has made a poor first impression at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City, after arriving overweight and upsetting management and team-mates by flouting club rules. (RMC Sport via Sun) external-link

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has been linked with Manchester United, has a release clause in his Napoli contract of about 50m euros. But, as it cannot be activated in the January transfer window, any club wanting to sign the 25-year-old will have to wait until next summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio) external-link

Barcelona will have the option of terminating Spain centre-back Gerard Pique's contract in June 2023 - one year early - if the 35-year-old defender features in less than 35% of games this term. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28, says "the last few years at Juventus weren't easy" and the change of moving to Roma in the summer "did me good". (ESPN Argentina, via Football Italia) external-link

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he wanted to sign Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, when in charge of the Spanish club but he failed because club president Joan Laporta "wanted to annoy me more than bringing in a player". (AD, via Goal) external-link

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale will return to Italy in October when the contract renewals of manager Stefano Pioli and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, will be among his priorities. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

England midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, is catching the eye as a number 10 after starting four consecutive games while on loan from Chelsea at Bayer Leverkusen. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain's signing of Argentina legend Lionel Messi, 35, from Barcelona on a free transfer in August 2021 has so far generated the Ligue 1 club 700m euros (£612m) in income due to commercial deals. (El Economista via Mirror) external-link

