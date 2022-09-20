Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) external-link

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24, has said he was "dumfounded" by former manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to not start him in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in 2021. (ESPN) external-link

Everton and Brazil midfielder Allan, 31, has opened talks to join United Arab Emirates club Al-Wahda in the next fortnight. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea owner and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is "angry and perplexed" that the previous regime did not move for Aurelien Tchouameni before the midfielder joined Real Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, wants to sign a new contract with the Serie A side despite attracting interest from Chelsea. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Teamtalk) external-link

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, 24, have both been left stranded from the Argentina squad before two friendlies due to visa issues. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds United's English midfielder Jamie Shackleton is expected to leave Elland Road next summer, with Millwall having an option to buy the 22-year-old when his loan with the club expires. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Juventus' board of directors will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the future of manager Massimiliano Allegri, with the Italian giants eighth in the Serie A table with just two wins from seven games. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff to take up the role of technical director at Stamford Bridge. (Athletic - subscription required external-link )

Tottenham are in advanced talks with recruitment expert Jeff Vetere to head their under-21s recruitment. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany as he attempts to complete his coaching badges. (Mail) external-link

