Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN)
Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24, has said he was "dumfounded" by former manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to not start him in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in 2021. (ESPN)
Everton and Brazil midfielder Allan, 31, has opened talks to join United Arab Emirates club Al-Wahda in the next fortnight. (Football Insider)
Chelsea owner and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is "angry and perplexed" that the previous regime did not move for Aurelien Tchouameni before the midfielder joined Real Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish)
AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, wants to sign a new contract with the Serie A side despite attracting interest from Chelsea. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Teamtalk)
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, 24, have both been left stranded from the Argentina squad before two friendlies due to visa issues. (Mirror)
Leeds United's English midfielder Jamie Shackleton is expected to leave Elland Road next summer, with Millwall having an option to buy the 22-year-old when his loan with the club expires. (Athletic - subscription required)
Juventus' board of directors will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the future of manager Massimiliano Allegri, with the Serie A giants find themselves in eighth in the table with just two wins from seven games. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff to take up the role of technical director at Stamford Bridge. (Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham are in advanced talks with recruitment expert Jeff Vetere to head their under-21s recruitment. (Football Insider)
Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany as he attempts to complete his coaching badges. (Mail)
