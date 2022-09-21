Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Charlotte Payne says being deaf does not define her but motivates her to prove the doubters wrong

Hammer thrower Charlotte Payne says she has more motivation and desire to win medals in 2023 following her record breaking season.

The 20-year-old, who is profoundly deaf, claimed gold with a 70.59m throw at the British Athletics Championships this summer in Manchester.

"I don't think I slept for two weeks after that win," Payne told BBC South Today.

"70m is the magic number and throwing that far is a big deal in the UK."

Payne, from Reading, became the youngest woman in the UK to throw over 70m with her effort in the Manchester Regional Arena in June and broke her personal best in the process.

The athlete's record setting performance came as a bit of a shock.

"We have some really good girls throwing in the UK - the standard is crazy," she added.

"I went into the British Champs wanting to do well but I didn't predict breaking my PB and throwing 70m for the first time ever.

"I won the event by 5m, it was a big day, and I had a lot to process."

Hearing loss 'is my superpower'

Payne was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of three and doctors told her mum she would not be able to balance, read or speak properly.

But the 2022 British Champion did not let her deafness define her and instead found a sense of identity and belonging in sport.

"I remember my mum used to cry at night thinking about this life that was planned out for me, but my deafness doesn't hold me back," she said.

"I was never the deaf girl at school I was the athletic hammer throwing girl.

"My parents took me and my brother to loads of sports teams and I started athletics when I was six years old.

"He started doing discus, shot put and hammer and I was that annoying little sister that followed him everywhere. I started hammer when I was 11 and started throwing it further than him - he wasn't very happy about that.

"I don't know why I love the sport I was just drawn to it. It felt natural and I really enjoyed it.

"I used to be so private about my hearing loss because in the beginning it felt like a weakness. But I've come to love it and now I see it as my superpower - it's what makes me different."

Charlotte Payne's throw of 70.59m at the British Athletics Championship in June set a new record for a 20-year-old woman

'Cold months training by yourself are hard'

For Payne, who wears hearing aids and lipreads at competitions, her emphatic win at the British Athletics Championships has thrust her into the spotlight as she prepares to enter a period of gruelling winter training.

She now has her sights firmly set on the ultimate goal, the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"The Olympics is definitely the pinnacle of our sport and a target for me. I'm on track at the moment and I have some big competitions next year," she said.

"I hope to medal at the European Under-23 Championships and be selected for the World Championships which would be a great opportunity to compete against athletes I might meet at the Paris Olympics.

"The winter season can be difficult because you're not competing you're just working really hard in the gym and throwing. Those cold months training by yourself are hard so winning competitions in the summer makes it all worthwhile and gives me motivation and fire to achieve more next year."