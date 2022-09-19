Last updated on .From the section Sport

Tyson Fury said of the Queen: "May she rest in heaven for eternity"

David Beckham and Tyson Fury have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral.

Sport came to a standstill once more on Monday as a mark of respect for the UK's longest-serving monarch, with sporting personalities and organisations sharing condolences.

Former England football captain Beckham remembered Her Majesty as a "unique, inspirational and caring leader".

Heavyweight boxing champion Fury said: "May she rest in heaven for eternity."

Beckham, who queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall, wrote on Instagram: "Our Queen is home. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen.

"This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.

"Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication.

"Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure. Long live the King."

Watch: David Beckham's 12-hour wait to see the Queen

Earlier on Monday, Fury posted a video online in which he said: "I've been off social media for the last 10 days mourning in respect for our Queen who's died.

"I hope the funeral goes well, condolences to the full family and may she rest in heaven for eternity."

The English Football League wrote on its Twitter page: "On the day of the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL and its clubs would like to join the nation in reflecting on the late Sovereign's remarkable life of service to the country, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family."

Meanwhile, Premier League side Southampton posted a photo of the Queen handing the FA Cup to their captain Peter Rodrigues after the 1976 final win over Manchester United at Wembley - the last time she presented the trophy.

Horse racing, Her Majesty's favourite sport, originally had meetings scheduled at Leicester, Warwick, Hamilton Park and Wolverhampton on Monday, before the date of the funeral was confirmed.

A number of notable sporting figures attended the funeral at Westminster Abbey, including the Queen's racing manager John Warren, who on Saturday described her "remarkable ability to get so much pleasure out of any horse, no matter what level that horse was able to achieve".

He said: "If we had done our best, if we were able to get the equivalent of a D student a C grade with best endeavour, that itself was tremendous. The horse had the last word and that's what was fascinating for the Queen."

Moments of silence had been held across British sporting fixtures at the weekend.

On Saturday, Premier League and Women's Super League clubs paid tribute to the Queen as the competitions returned to weekend action for the first time since her death.