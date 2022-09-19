Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to make a move for Tottenham and England star Harry Kane, 29, and is ready to offer Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in exchange. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Christoph Freund, 45, who has been reported as the front-runner to take over as sporting director at Chelsea, may now stay at RB Salzburg. (The Athletic) external-link

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun) external-link

Old Trafford chiefs are split on transfer policy - Erik ten Hag wants to make more signings in January, but chief executive Richard Arnold wants to wait until summer. (The Athletic) external-link

Manchester City are set to join Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, next summer. (Star) external-link

Liverpool are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, who has been compared to Neymar. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leicester are unable to sack manager Brendan Rodgers as it would cost them £10m to pay him off. (Sun) external-link

Should Leicester dismiss Rodgers, their shortlist for a new manager includes Mauricio Pochettino, Rafael Benitez and Sean Dyche. (Sun) external-link

Vinicius abuse condemned La Liga denounce "hate speech" towards Real Madrid forward

Liverpool are monitoring Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, 21, as Jurgen Klopp looks for reinforcements in a problem area. (Talksport) external-link

France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus keen on a move for the 26-year-old. (Telefoot, via Standard) external-link

West Ham have told Argentine winger Manuel Lanzini, 29, he is free to leave in January, and attempted to find a buyer before the summer transfer deadline. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Uruguay international Luis Suarez will only spend one season back in his home country with Nacional, with the club's president confirming the striker, 35, will leave at the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link

Bayern Munich have publicly backed manager Julian Nagelsmann after defeat by Augsburg at the weekend left the champions fifth in the Bundesliga. (Sky Sports) external-link

Premier League clubs are reportedly watching Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff, 20, with him being compared to Arjen Robben. (Sport1) external-link