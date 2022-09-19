Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to make a move for Tottenham and England star Harry Kane, 29, and is ready to offer Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in exchange. (Calciomercato external-link - in Italian)

Liverpool are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, who has been compared to Neymar. (Calciomercato external-link - in Italian)

Leicester are unable to sack manager Brendan Rodgers as it would cost them £10m to pay him off. (Sun external-link )

Should Leicester dismiss Rodgers, their shortlist for a new manager includes Mauricio Pochettino, Rafael Benitez and Sean Dyche. (Sun external-link )

Liverpool are monitoring Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, 21, as Jurgen Klopp looks for reinforcements in a problem area. (Talksport external-link )

France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus keen on a move for the 26-year-old. (Telefoot, via Standard) external-link

Manchester United chiefs are split on transfer policy - Erik ten Hag wants to make more signings in January, but chief executive Richard Arnold wants to wait until summer. (The Athletic external-link )

West Ham have told Argentine winger Manuel Lanzini, 29, he is free to leave in January, and attempted to find a buyer before the summer transfer deadline. (Football Insider external-link )

Barcelona are interested in signing Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Uruguay international Luis Suarez will only spend one season back in his home country with Nacional, with the club's president confirming the striker, 35, will leave at the end of the season. (ESPN external-link )

Bayern Munich have publicly backed manager Julian Nagelsmann after defeat by Augsburg at the weekend left the champions fifth in the Bundesliga. (Sky Sports external-link )

Premier League clubs are reportedly watching Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff, 20, with him being compared to Arjen Robben. (Sport1 external-link )