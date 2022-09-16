Close menu

Football transfers: Xeka, Skriniar, Arthur, Bellingham, Nunes, Messi, Ramos

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Portuguese free agent Xeka, with the former Lille midfielder, 27, having been offered to the Gunners and other Premier League clubs. (90min)external-link

Real Madrid are ready to beat Tottenham to the signing of Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Football Insider)external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already mulling over whether to cut short 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo's loan spell from Juventus. (Mirror)external-link

Real Madrid and Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Liverpool could turn their attention to Wolves' new Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, should they fail in their pursuit of Bellingham. (UOL, via Mail)external-link

Paris St-Germain want Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 36, to renew their contracts. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 26, will leave Leicester City to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants former England Under-21s defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, to join on loan from Chelsea in January. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Everton have opened talks with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, on a bumper new contract worth six times his current salary. (Independent)external-link

Brazil midfielder Allan, 31, and Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 33, could be set to leave Everton with significant interest coming from the United Arab Emirates. (90min)external-link

Wolves are continuing talks with 27-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon in the summer. (Teamtalk)external-link

Chelsea had a verbal bid turned down by AC Milan for their Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is getting closer to being named the new manager at Brighton, who have offered the Italian a contract until 2024, with an option for 2025. (Nicolo Schira)external-link

