Thursday's gossip: Oblak, Leao, Origi, Kuol, Haaland, Rodriguez
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United want Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 29, to replace current number one David de Gea. (Jeunes Footuex - in French)
Manchester City are set to join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea made an informal bid for Leao in the summer transfer window, according to Milan director Paolo Maldini. (Sky Sports via SempreMilan.it - in Italian)
AC Milan are looking for replacements for Belgium and former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, despite only signing the 27-year-old this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Newcastle have agreed terms with Egypt-born forward Garang Kuol, 18, who plays in Australia for Central Coast Mariners. (BeIn Sports)
Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recommended striker Erling Haaland to Manchester United when both were at Norwegian club Molde, but the Red Devils chose against a move for the player. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Former Everton and Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez, 31, has completed a medical before a move to Greek club Olympiakos. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool will not hesitate to terminate Arthur Melo's loan deal from Juventus if they identify a midfielder to replace the Brazil international, 26, in the January transfer window. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Brighton have identified Mainz 05 head coach Bo Svensson as a potential replacement for Graham Potter. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle are keen to sign 15-year-old Sunderland youth team midfielder Chris Rigg. (Chronicle Live)
