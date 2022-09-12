Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) external-link

N'Golo Kante has refused a new two-year deal from Chelsea - the 31-year-old French midfielder's current contract runs out in 2023. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

England pair, forward Marcus Rashford, 24, and left-back Luke Shaw, 27, plus Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 23, and Brazilian midfielder Fred, 29, could all leave Manchester United as free agents next June when their contracts end. But the club can trigger a clause extending all their deals by one year. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City's new Switzerland centre-back Manuel Akanji, 27, who joined in September from Borussia Dortmund for £15m, has admitted he supported Manchester United as a child. (Blick) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to send Brazilian winger Marquinhos, 19, out on loan to gain more regular game time and is keen to bring in a short-term replacement in the next transfer window. (FourFourTwo) external-link

RB Leipzig turned down a bid from Chelsea for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, as they are convinced other clubs will join the race to sign him next summer, including Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United believe their chances of signing Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, were hit by their own "indecisiveness" as they pondered whether to meet Barcelona's £73m asking price. (Mirror) external-link

Benfica president Rui Costa believes the £64m Liverpool paid up front for Darwin Nunez justified their decision to let the 23-year-old Uruguay striker leave the Portuguese club. (Mail) external-link

Belgium striker Divock Origi, 27, who joined AC Milan as a free agent from Liverpool in July, has been branded Serie A's worst signing of the summer. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hinted to Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, about potential changes at Stamford Bridge in a bid to reverse his decision to sign for then-Brighton manager Graham Potter on transfer deadline day. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Thierry Henry has praised Folarin Balogun, 21, for his decision to join Reims on loan from Arsenal - the American-born striker has scored five goals in seven appearances for the Ligue 1 side. (Evening Standard) external-link

