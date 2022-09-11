Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied holding transfer talks with TottenhamHotspur about England captain Harry Kane, 29. (Sport1 via Goal) external-link

Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to Manchester United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com) external-link

Newcastle United are holding off making an official announcement on the signing of German goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Northern Echo) external-link

Manchester United turned down the chance to re-sign Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona and bring in Chelsea's United States forward Christian Pulisic, 23, during the summer transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano - YouTube) external-link

Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of PSV Eindhoven's Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24, who has also been linked with West Ham United, Leicester City and AC Milan. (Calciomercato via Express) external-link

Aston Villa's 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz is also a target for Liverpool, who would be prepared to offer England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, as part of a possible swap deal. (Express) external-link

Chelsea's chances of landing summer transfer target Rafael Leao have been given a boost after the 23-year-old Portugal winger's contract talks with AC Milan stalled over his £6m-a-year wage demands. (Corriere dello Sport via Mail) external-link

Celtic's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, 57, is on a long list of candidates being considered as a replacement for Graham Potter at Brighton. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, 36, says his focus is on getting League One leaders Ipswich Town promoted after being linked with the Brighton job. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Everton have set their sights on Mali winger Adama Traore, 27, who has scored 12 goals in 12 games for Hungarian side Ferencvaros. (Calciomercato via Liverpool Echo) external-link

