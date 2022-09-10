Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona will resume their pursuit of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva in January after La Liga increased their salary cap by £490m. (Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Brighton are ready to discuss a new deal with Moises Caicedo, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all showing interest in the 20-year-old Ecuador midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Wolfsburg and Denmark striker Jonas Wind, 23, says a transfer to Arsenal would be a "dream" move in his career. (Bulinews.com, via Mail) external-link

Manchester United could have signed United States right-back Sergino Dest, 21, from Barcelona this summer only for a boardroom disagreement to scupper the move. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bodø/Glimt's Norwegian coach Kjetil Knutsen, 53, and Italian Roberto de Zerbi, 43, - the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss - are among the names under consideration to be the new manager of Brighton and Hove Albion. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to pay 90 per cent of Mauro Icardi's salary while the 29-year-old Argentina forward is on loan at Galatasaray this season. (RMC, via Mirror) external-link

Former Leeds United forward Raphinha, 25, has reiterated his decision to snub a move to Chelsea this summer was influenced by the Brazilian's desire to emulate his boyhood hero Ronaldinho. (La Vanguardia, via Metro) external-link

Leeds United are unlikely to reignite their interest in Bamba Dieng after missing out on the 22-year-old Senegal and Marseille striker on transfer deadline day. (Express) external-link

La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken another swipe at Paris St-Germain and Kylian Mbappe following the 23-year-old France striker's decision to snub a move to Spain. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, says he knows nothing of transfer interest from Manchester United during the closing stages of the summer window. (Standard) external-link

Carlo Ancelotti could be set for a new deal at Real Madrid, with the club said to be delighted about his impact and keen for the Italian to continue at the Bernabeu. (Marca) external-link

Manager Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City's new head of recruitment Martyn Glover have held discussions over future transfer windows after the Foxes signed just one outfield player in the summer. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Newcastle are planning a £2.5m raid for Sunderland's 15-year-old English midfielder Chris Rigg - rated as one of the best young prospects in the country. (Sun) external-link